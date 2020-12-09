  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-hit Oyo lays off about 300 workers

By: |
December 9, 2020 2:30 AM

Consolidated losses of the Gurgaon-based firm soared to $335 million for the year ended March 2019 from $52 million in FY18, as expansion into international markets, including China, entailed heavy costs.

The latest development comes nearly eight months after the company initiated the first set of measures to deal with the pandemic-led business disruption.The latest development comes nearly eight months after the company initiated the first set of measures to deal with the pandemic-led business disruption.

Oyo Hotels & Homes has laid off some employees in India as the Covid-hit hospitality firm rejigs its businesses to check costs. The move is understood to have impacted about 300 staff. Oyo did not reveal the details.

A company spokesperson said: “We have done no significant restructuring at this point in time. There are some localised actions basis change in business models and our move towards product and technology to serve our partners and customers keeping in mind the current business realities. We have no further comments to offer.”

Related News

Imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on travel by governments across the world to check the spread of Covid-19 crippled the hospitality business. Companies had to cut jobs and implement pay cuts to rein in expenses. Although the phased reopening of economies have helped businesses to an extent, complete revival seems distant as the pandemic, which has been there for a year now, fails to subside. “We are still not at the best place, a lot more work has to be done,” founder & group CEO Ritesh Agarwal told employees last week.

Consolidated losses of the Gurgaon-based firm soared to $335 million for the year ended March 2019 from $52 million in FY18, as expansion into international markets, including China, entailed heavy costs.

The latest development comes nearly eight months after the company initiated the first set of measures to deal with the pandemic-led business disruption.

In April, Oyo had asked all its India employees to accept pay cuts besides sending a section of employees on leave “with limited benefits” from May-August. The company had further extended the leave with limited benefits programme by another six months ending February 28, 2021. The impacted staff had also been given the option to opt for a voluntary separation programme (VSP).

Sources said the impacted employees have been offered a list of benefits at par or above industry standards in terms of notice pay, leave encashment, earned incentives (100% of PLI) and gratuity.

The employees also have an option to surrender and offer cancellation of 25% of the unvested deeply discounted ESOPs (RSUs) granted in June 2020, in lieu of cash benefit equal to 25% of his March 2020 drawn fixed salary.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Covid-hit Oyo lays off about 300 workers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 pandemic is amplifying the adoption of new technology: Adam Paclt, CEO, IceWarp
2Godrej Properties buys land in Whitefield, Bengaluru
3ICICI Bank to sell 2.21pc stake in brokerage arm; sets floor price at Rs 440