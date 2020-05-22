Covid fallout: Not very good news for media and entertainment sector

The media and entertainment sector will continue to face ad-spend pressures on the back of a weak economy and lower domestic consumption, according to a recent KPMG report.

The sector has already taken a considerable hit on advertising revenues as major clients like companies in the auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and real estate segments curtailed ad spends after Covid-19 hammered businesses.

“An economy under stress and adverse impact on the key-ad spenders is likely to impact monetisation significantly. As a result, though consumption may rebound earlier, monetisation recovery may take longer,” analysts said in the report.

The report said that although TV viewing has increased due to increased consumption of news channels, absence of fresh content has hit monetisation. Sports could emerge as the big draw when recovery begins, especially if IPL (Indian Premier League) dates are announced, analysts noted in the report.

For the print segment, though monetisation is a challenge, circulation pick-up post withdrawal of lockdown is expected to improve ad monetisation. “Digital presence could translate into greater monetisation opportunities,” the report said.

The radio segment that has lost transit audience listeners due to corporates’ shift to work from home has also seen an overall decline in advertising revenues. Since radio jockeys are working from home, content needs to be refreshed, analysts pointed out.

The OTT (over-the-top) segment that has been the beneficiary of the lockdown and seen rise in consumption is likely to see greater ad budget allocation by brands post recovery. “While India’s media consumption remains upbeat during the lockdown, indulgent expenses around purchase of latest hardware, technology upgrades etc could be postponed for a while,” the report said.

For film exhibitors however, the recovery process may be different across demographics based on specific Covid-19 experiences and perceived risk from social gathering. “Medium term release pipelines may be impacted due to crowding of projects and restart of on-hold projects,” analysts said in the report.