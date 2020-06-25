Covid effect: India Cements reports loss in Q4 as volume sales take a sharp hit

He further said that the extraordinary item amounting to Rs 100 crore represents the provision for expected credit losses in respect of some advances and receivables primarily from subsidiaries. (Representative image)

India Cements has reported a net loss of Rs 111 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to a net profit of Rs 43.85 crore a year ago.

The loss during the quarter has been due to a 7 lakh tonne volume drop during March 2020, resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 85 crore. The company, which generally does well in March every year, had to close down its operations/distribution in the last week of March owing to Covid.

Speaking to reporters through a video call, N Srinivasan, vice chairman and managing director, India Cements, said, “The overall volume, including clinker, was lower at 26.47 lakh tonne (against 33.30 lakh tonne,) a drop of 20%with an impact of Rs 85 crore. The lower selling prices during the quarter resulted in net plant realisation coming down 11% compared to last year same quarter with an impact of over Rs 105 crore.”

He further said that the extraordinary item amounting to Rs 100 crore represents the provision for expected credit losses in respect of some advances and receivables primarily from subsidiaries.

In a footnote, the company said that exceptional items for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2020, include an impairment provision of Rs 100.04 crore relating to receivables from certain subsidiaries towards the loans and advances given and interest accrued thereon and certain receivables from supplies, based on the overall assessment of recoverable value considering increased uncertainty prevailing across sectors on account of Covid.

According to Srinivasan, the company has paid Rs 140 crore debt during the fiscal under review and expects to retire Rs 500-crore debt in the current fiscal. “We expect our total debt will come down to Rs 2,000 crore by the end of this fiscal post retiring Rs 500 crore,” he said.

Srinivasan further said that given the backdrop of low demand growth further fuelled by Covid, the company could achieve only a capacity utilisation of 71% for the year under review against 79% in the previous year. The overall volume of clinker and cement was 110.22 lakh tonne against 124.40 lakh tonne in the previous fiscal, a drop of 11%. Though the company could able to sustain the net plant realisation in line with that of previous fiscal, the sharp drop in volume alone had accounted for a contribution loss of Rs 150 crore. However, with improved variable cost, the overall Ebitda came down to Rs 613 crore compared to Rs 669 crore in the previous year.

Responding to queries, Srinivasan said, “While we lost April as well May sales, but we see things slowly becoming normal in June. We could equally saw price hikes. Compared to an NPR of Rs 3,400 a tonne in Q1 of 2020, the NPR during the Q1 of current fiscal has gone up to little over Rs 4,000 a tonne, which will augur well for the company in the coming months.”

According to him, the company sees some sort of recoveries in terms of volume sale in Q2 and Q3 as economic activities, particularly construction of homes, weaker section housing projects, have commenced in an aggressive way. Moreover, the company has started selling only on the ‘cash and carry’ basis, hence our liquidity position is getting improved in these hard times. “We could also able to collect our old debts of pre-Covid period,” Srinivasan said.

He further said that all the southern states have started seeing demand pick up for the commodity. Except in containment zones, all other parts of these states witnessing pick up in individual housing constructions, and other small projects.