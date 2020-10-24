Covid effect: Delinquencies in retail space start spiking

If other private banks were to witness similar trends, CS estimates this would translate into a delinquency of 5-10% of their consumer loan books.

Early reports indicate wide variances with credit cards seeing 17%, two-wheelers at 21% and MFI and CVs at more than 10%.

