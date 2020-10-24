  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid effect: Delinquencies in retail space start spiking

By: |
October 24, 2020 10:10 AM

Early reports indicate wide variances with credit cards seeing 17%, two-wheelers at 21% and MFI and CVs at more than 10%.

If other private banks were to witness similar trends, CS estimates this would translate into a delinquency of 5-10% of their consumer loan books.

Early reports indicate wide variances with credit cards seeing 17%, two-wheelers at 21% and MFI and CVs at more than 10%.

Related News

If other private banks were to witness similar trends, CS estimates this would translate into a delinquency of 5-10% of their consumer loan books.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Covid effect Delinquencies in retail space start spiking
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Lombard Q2 net rises 35%
2Flipkart picks up 7.8% in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1,500 crore, signals robust retail growth
3ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 net rises 35%