Covid effect: Air traffic a far cry from last year’s levels

By: |
Published: June 29, 2020 2:15 AM

Daily domestic air traffic has steadied at ~67,000 fliers a day — daily flier traffic stood at 395,000 during May/June last year.

These are early trends which should improve going ahead at a rate that will depend on the trajectory of Covid-19's impact, ICICI Securities has said.These are early trends which should improve going ahead at a rate that will depend on the trajectory of Covid-19’s impact, ICICI Securities has said. (Representative image)

Daily domestic air traffic has steadied at ~67,000 fliers a day — daily flier traffic stood at 395,000 during May/June last year.

Related News

These are early trends which should improve going ahead at a rate that will depend on the trajectory of Covid-19’s impact, ICICI Securities has said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Covid effect Air traffic a far cry from last years levels
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt strengthens telecom connectivity in Ladakh
2Foodtech gets a boost during Covid-19 crisis
3Covid-19: Bankers in India are more productive working from home