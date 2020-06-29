Covid effect: Air traffic a far cry from last year’s levels

Daily domestic air traffic has steadied at ~67,000 fliers a day — daily flier traffic stood at 395,000 during May/June last year.

These are early trends which should improve going ahead at a rate that will depend on the trajectory of Covid-19’s impact, ICICI Securities has said.

