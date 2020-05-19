Covid effect: After Zomato, Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees to cut costs

The move comes on the heels of layoffs of an estimated 500 employees by rival Zomato.

Food delivery player Swiggy has said it will have to “part ways” with 1,100 employees given the compulsion to cut costs to “achieve profitability with a smaller order volume than hitherto planned”.

The move comes on the heels of layoffs of an estimated 500 employees by rival Zomato. The restaurant and food delivery space have been badly hit by the country-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-founder & CEO Sriharsha Majety wrote in a note to employees the core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short-term. “While we are very fortunate to have raised capital just before Covid hit and have sufficient runway today, it is incredibly important to prepare for worse scenarios in the macro environment and make sure we are protected,” Majety wrote. He added the need of the hour is to build a much “leaner organisation and reduce costs” to be able to withstand any further risk from the uncertainty.

Swiggy, whose losses ballooned to over Rs 2,000 crore in the year to March 2019 from Rs 385 crore in FY18, will also shut or scale down adjacent businesses like the cloud kitchen vertical.

With relief from the government not yet forthcoming and with revenues for both restaurateurs and delivery services having collapsed, layoffs are increasing.

Deepinder Goyal, founder & CEO, Zomato had said last week he expects the number of restaurants to shrink by 25-40% over the next 6-12 months.“We need to make sure that we preserve as much cash as possible to weather the storm if the business environment gets worse, or continues to be the same for the rest of the year or longer,” Goyal had observed.

Analysts at Crisil Research estimate that online orders from restaurants have shrunk by 50%-70% since the lockdown began towards the end of March. Consequently, many eateries have been forced to shut down operations. The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) believes about 70%-80% of the industry may need to discontinue operations. Although restaurant kitchens are permitted to operate for home delivery, very few are running. Operational restrictions in various cities and a shift in consumer preference to home-cooked food have also hurt the business.