Covid disruption brings down housing sales in April-June

A massive drop in both new launches and housing sales were, of course, expected on back of a complete lockdown for most of this quarter,” Anarock Property Consultants chairman Anuj Puri told FE.
The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown have impacted the real estate sector hard with apartment sales hitting a new low during the April-June quarter. According to Anarock, housing sales fell 81% y-o-y to around 12,740 units in Q2 2020 against 68,600 units in Q2 2019. On a sequential basis, sales dropped 72% from 45,200 units in Q1 2020.
New launches, too, plunged to a new low across India’s top seven cities in Q2 2020. Anarock said new launches fell 98% y-o-y with merely 1,390 units getting launched in the quarter. New launches accounted for just four projects — two in Bengaluru and one each in Pune and Kolkata. There were no new launches in MMR, NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Interestingly, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), which is one of the most Covid-19 affected cities, witnessed maximum housing sales of nearly 3,620 units among all cities. It was followed by Bengaluru with around 2,990 units. Technology adoption has played a big role in housing sales of late, with many developers now strengthening their digital sales capabilities, he added.
Interestingly, limited new launches helped unsold inventory in the top 6 cities to shrink 5% on a y-o-y basis — from more than 6.34 lakh units in Q2 2019, it dropped to just over 6 lakh units in Q2 2020.
MMR witnessed significantly lower sales compared to previous year and the preceding quarter. Sales in NCR and MMR decreased 83% y-o-y each in Q2 2020 and 74% each sequentially. Current quarter sales were recorded at around 2,100 and 3,620 units, respectively.
