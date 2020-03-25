Covid-19: UP distilleries queue up to manufacture hand sanitizers

As per details obtained from the UP sugar and excise department, these 21 companies would be manufacturing approximately 50,000 litre of hand sanitizers daily. (Representative image)

As the demand for hand sanitizers has surged and stores have put up signs of ‘hand sanitisers not available’ amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh sugar and excise department has been working overtime to ease its norms so that more and more companies are able to manufacture the product.

The UP government has launched a multi-pronged strategy to increase the production of sanitizers. While state distilleries have been roped in to manufacture hand sanitisers, cosmetic companies, which already have the licence from the drugs department, have been allowed to manufacture sanitizers after getting clearances from the excise department.

As many as 20 companies, mostly sugar distilleries, have applied for permission of licences to manufacture hand sanitizers.

As per details obtained from the UP sugar and excise department, these 21 companies would be manufacturing approximately 50,000 litre of hand sanitizers daily.

Among those who have already started production are, Modi Beauty Products, popular for Revlon brand of cosmetics, which will be producing 4,000 litre of hand sanitisers in three shifts per day, and Balrampur Chini Mills, which is producing 5,000 litre per day.

The process of granting permission to other companies is on, and soon, many other companies will start production.

Among the other companies that have sought permission are Dhampur Sugar Mills (5,000 litre/day), Uttam Sugar Mills (5,000 litre/day), Alcho Chemicals (3,000 litre/day) Awadh Sugar (4,000 litre/day), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (2,000 litre/day), DCM Shriram (2,000 litre/day) Daurala Sugar (2,000 litre/day), Simbhaoli Sugar (2,000 litre/day), KM Sugar Mill, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Gobind Sugar, Seksaria Sugar (1,000 litre/day each), Meghdoot Gramudyog and Jubilant Life Sciences (427 litre/day each) and Modi Chemicals (200 litre/day).

Speaking to FE, principal secretary, excise and sugar, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, when reports started coming in that overnight, the stock of hand sanitizers was getting exhausted and an acute scarcity of hand sanitizers was being reported by hospitals and the general public, with prices going up by 4 to 5 times of the normal MRP, the UP government thought of launching the initiative of roping in distilleries in UP to manufacture sanitizers.

“Also, hand sanitizer manufacturing companies had been complaining of shortage of raw material suddenly. Sugar mills and distillers with ample alcohol stock have been directed to provide raw material to sanitizer manufacturers, or alternatively, they can set up their own brands to sell in retail market”.