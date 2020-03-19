COVID-19: SpiceJet ‘forced’ to suspend most international flights till April-end

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 6:13:31 PM

The spokesperson said the airline's Kolkata-Dhaka flight would continue to operate as per schedule.

spicejet, coronavirusMajor airlines across the world have been curtailing their flight operations drastically as the aviation industry has been hit hard after many countries, including India, have partially sealed their borders amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

SpiceJet has announced that it was “forced” to suspend majority of its international flight operations from Saturday till the end of the next month due to the “unprecedented situation” arising over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Major airlines across the world have been curtailing their flight operations drastically as the aviation industry has been hit hard after many countries, including India, have partially sealed their borders amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

Related News

“In view of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19, SpiceJet is forced to temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from 21st March till 30th April, 2020,” a SpiceJet spokesperson stated on Thursday. “We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises.”

The spokesperson, however, said the airline’s Kolkata-Dhaka flight would continue to operate as per schedule.

“Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March, 2020, while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April, 2020,” the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. COVID-19 SpiceJet ‘forced’ to suspend most international flights till April-end
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus scare: Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google join hands to curb spread of COVID-19 fake news
2Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India
3Reliance Industries initiates work-from-home for staff amid Covid-19 outbreak