COVID-19 relief: Lodha waives rentals for retailers in malls

Adhering to the closing of premises that have large public gatherings, retailers including malls (excluding essential services) are currently in distress as government has announced a lockdown to further contain the spread of Covid-19.

"Given the situation will affect numerous retailers, we hope that with this waiver, retailers across our developments will be able to focus on rebuilding their business effectively once the lockdown ends," said a company spokesperson.

The Lodha Group announced on Thursday that it has given a full waiver to its retail partners from paying rents since March 15 until the government permits reopening of retail operations, as the country reels under the impact of Covid-19 outbreak related lockdown.

“Given the situation will affect numerous retailers, we hope that with this waiver, retailers across our developments will be able to focus on rebuilding their business effectively once the lockdown ends,” said a company spokesperson.
Lodha Group has over 200 retailers in its stores across various locations — Palava City, Thane, Pune and South Mumbai area.

