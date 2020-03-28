Covid-19 puts at risk rebound in steel prices

By: |
Published: March 28, 2020 2:50:25 AM

However, Covid-19 may put a stop to the rally in domestic steel prices, as is suggested by international steel prices, which have declined sharply from January highs.

After remaining depressed for most part of last year, domestic steel prices have rebounded from mid-November 2019 onwards.After remaining depressed for most part of last year, domestic steel prices have rebounded from mid-November 2019 onwards.

After remaining depressed for most part of last year, domestic steel prices have rebounded from mid-November 2019 onwards. However, Covid-19 may put a stop to the rally in domestic steel prices, as is suggested by international steel prices, which have declined sharply from January highs.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Covid-19 puts at risk rebound in steel prices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: E-commerce firms resume partial operations, deliveries to be delayed
2Coronavirus: Facebook launches Messenger Chatbot to share information, counter fake news
3Vistara announces compulsory leave without pay of up to 3 days for senior employees