Covid-19 puts at risk rebound in steel prices

However, Covid-19 may put a stop to the rally in domestic steel prices, as is suggested by international steel prices, which have declined sharply from January highs.
After remaining depressed for most part of last year, domestic steel prices have rebounded from mid-November 2019 onwards. However, Covid-19 may put a stop to the rally in domestic steel prices, as is suggested by international steel prices, which have declined sharply from January highs.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.