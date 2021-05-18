Covid-19: Power PSUs contribute Rs 925 crore to PM-Cares Fund

NHPC is extending monetary support for setting up of one oxygen generation plant in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and providing 60 oxygen concentrators in Deoria.

Central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) under the Union power ministry have contributed about Rs 925 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. These CPSUs include large companies such as the NTPC, the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and sector lenders like Power Finance Corporations (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

Power CPSUs have together set up Covid care facilities at more than 200 locations which act as isolation centres for their own employees as well as the contractual employees and their families, the government said.

Separately, NTPC has placed orders for 11 oxygen generation plants in the NCR and setting up two other large oxygen generation plants with bottling facility. It is also setting up oxygen generation plants at eight locations in other states. The company has also set up a 500-bed Covid health centre at Sundargarh, Odisha, where 20 ventilators have been provided.

While PGCIL is promoting the setting up of oxygen plants in Jaisalmer and Gurgaon, REC is supporting the establishment of similar plants in eight other locations, including the installation of 1,700 litres per minute oxygen generator plant and 150 kV generator plant at Dalvi Hospital, Pune.

NHPC is extending monetary support for setting up of one oxygen generation plant in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and providing 60 oxygen concentrators in Deoria. It is also setting up an oxygen generation plant in Badshah Khan district general hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.