Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across sectors: Satya Nadella

The pandemic has “fundamentally accelerated” the process of digital transformation across industries, and companies equipped with digital technology are going to be more resilient and be able to adapt faster to any tail event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

“What we were going to think about during 2030 is probably going to be true in 2025,” Nadella added. He was speaking at the Resurgence TiEcon Delhi-NCR summit.

Nadella, who was in conversation with Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, underlined the structural changes that businesses have seen and the increasing convergence of the online and the offline across sectors ranging from healthcare to retail. Nadella said while telemedicine has always been talked about in the past, the practice will only become more prevalent in the coming days. “Now every outpatient visit is going to start with a telemedicine visit first,” Nadella said.

“…digital technology is becoming core to both how we think about resilience and business continuity as well as bringing about that next level of productivity change and gaining efficiencies across every industry. No company can be 100% resilient or immune to issues but the bottom line is any company that has digital technology in its core is going to be more resilient and faster to transform and adapt to any tail event,” Nadella said.

Microsoft will act as a platform and tool provider for start-ups which Nadella believes are bringing about a transformation in the broad economy and society. Nadella mentioned a few Indian start-ups like Pixxel and CoRover that are using the company’s Azure services to build on their products.

“Paisabazaar is a fintech company..during the pandemic, in fact, they have done very transformative work around lending products. So, we are seeing broad usage of the platform that is being used by entrepreneurs all over with high ambition across all sectors of the economy and that to me is the exciting thing in this next phase. It is not about the tech industry in its narrow sense. It is digital technology becoming much more pervasive part of all industries and in fact entrepreneurial activity in all industries getting that amplification because of the software and digital tech,” Nadella said.