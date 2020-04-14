COVID-19 pandemic: Control rooms set up to deal with wage cut, retrenchment issues

The distressed calls are mainly pertaining to loss of employment and non-payment of wages.

The government has set up 20 control rooms across the country to mitigate problems related to wage cut or retrenchment, arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, being faced by workers in mines, ports, railways, banks and major ports in the central sphere and controlled industries like cement, petroleum and telecom.

“Whenever there is a distress call, our officers are dealing with those on a priority basis. If it is in the sphere of states, we are also coordinating with the state governments,” chief labour commissioner (central) Rajan Verma said. The distressed calls are mainly pertaining to loss of employment and non-payment of wages.

“Upon receiving such calls, our officers are intervening and taking the matter to the relevant principal employers. We have sorted out a lot of complaints so far,” he said.

The organisation of CLC (Central) is entrusted with functions of prevention and settlement of industrial disputes through conciliation and enforcing labour laws and rules made under the central sphere such as Industrial Disputes Act, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, Minimum Wages Act, etc.

Verma had on April 8 wrote to all his regional heads directing them to prepare comprehensive data in respect of migrant workers, since a large number of them were impacted due to the lockdown. “We are trying to map migrant workers. The exercise is still on. We are also talking to states to help us get the data,” Verma said.