Covid-19: Lucky if we can put this crisis behind us in 3 months, says Vikram Kirloskar

Like other industry bodies, CII too is asking for a moratorium on loans for six months and lower interest rates. (Representative image)

By Malini Bhupta

Even as the government is taking measures to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading, the one thing that’s on top of every CEO’s mind is how long the current state of lockdown will last. Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and president, Confederation of Indian Industry, believes, “We should consider ourselves lucky if we can put this behind in three months”.

The current lockdown across large parts of the country has come as a body blow to Indian industry which has already been battling slowing growth. Wearing the CII president’s hat, Kirloskar told FE: “As industry comes out of the situation, it is important that we don’t have business collapses. It is important that businesses get back on their feet after this.”

Like other industry bodies, CII too is asking for a moratorium on loans for six months and lower interest rates. Kirloskar also proposed some form of a payout to people affected by the novel coronavirus due to hospitalisation or quarantine as some other countries have done.

Liquidity is critical during and after the crisis and for which industry is hoping that payments from the government to medium and small industries will not be delayed.

Commenting on the auto sector, which was anyways battling a severe slowdown, Kirloskar said the sector has had a challenging last 12-18 months and the ongoing crisis would further impact industry, even as companies were trying to keep supply chains running. He said it was important that companies support their stakeholders. “We are helping our dealers stay liquid and not pushing inventory on them.”