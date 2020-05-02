Covid-19 lockdown: Trai to conduct discussions via video conferencing from May 6

The telecom industry has been pressing the authority to fast-track setting up of a floor price for tariffs.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will start conducting open house discussions through video conferencing as hosting a physical session is not likely to happen in near future due to Covid-19. The first online discussion will be held on May 6 on a consultation paper on tariffs related to commercial communications.

According to a Trai official, the authority is trying to test the online system with those consultation papers where generally the attendance is moderate as only concerned industry stakeholders participate. “After May 6, we plan another online discussion on May 20 and after that one more towards the end of month. If these three discussions go well, we will start doing it regularly,” said the official.

Asked if an online discussion on floor price can also happen, the official said it depends on the success of the online discussions and if the all the stakeholders agree. The telecom industry has been pressing the authority to fast-track setting up of a floor price for tariffs but the Trai feels that any regulation in this regard can only happen after proper consultation.

The official also said as the social distancing norms will remain in effect in near future, it has to start conducting its discussions and other work online. Currently also, most of the staff of Trai is working from home, barring senior officials who are attending office.

As a regulator, Trai has to give recommendations on a host of issues and currently there are many consultation papers which are open and need public consultation. So, it will start conducting open house discussions and frame recommendations based on that.