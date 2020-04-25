COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: Gujarat allows export firms in cities to resume operations

The state government’s decision would provide employments to thousands of labourers who are without job for more than a month.

With the Gujarat government allowing export-oriented companies located in city limits to resume operations provided they have export orders, nearly 5,000 such units are likely to commence work from Saturday. Though these units will need permission from respective collectors, they will be able to work on pending export orders with immediate effect.

The export-oriented units within the municipal limits can apply for permissions. However, these units should be located outside the containment areas declared by local authorities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister.

The state government on April 20 gave permission to industries located outside municipal limits to resume work, and as a result, nearly 35,000 industrial units have started operations, he said, claiming that over 3.25 lakh people get back to work in these units.

Piyush Tamboli, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Gujarat chapter, said the decision will benefit over 5,000 export-oriented units in the state. According to Tamboli, industries are functioning in most of the Covid-19-affected countries and there has been demand for various commodities and industrial products from across the globe. The state government’s decision would provide employments to thousands of labourers who are without job for more than a month.

Tamboli, who is also the chairman and managing director of Bhavnagar-based Investment & Precision Casting, said since his company falls under the city limit, he has also applied to resume operations from Saturday. According to Tamboli, he would like to start operation with 180-200 workers, against the full strength of 840 employees in order to follow Covid-19 advisories, including that of social distancing.