COVID-19 lockdown: Manufacturers plan to resume operations in phases

Manufacturers, including cement major ACC, are planning to resume production soon. ACC said that it would resume production in a phased manner from April 20, subject to requisite approvals. JK Cement said it was seeking government approvals to begin production in its facilities at Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

On March 23, many companies had to temporarily suspend operations following the government imposing a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19. India initially went into a nationwide 21-day lockdown. Earlier this week, the government extended the lockdown till May 3. However, some essential services and other industrial activities have been allowed to resume operations from April 20. The ministry of home affairs issued detailed guidelines for allowing companies providing essential services and industrial establishments “including continuous process industries and their supply chain” to resume activities.

The Uttar Pradesh facility of JK Cement will also resume production shortly. “Production has become partially operational at our manufacturing facilities in Karnataka after initiating all necessary safety measures for the workmen and employees working there as stipulated by appropriate government authorities,” JK Cement said. ACC also said it is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the standard operating procedures for social distancing.

Century Textiles and Industry said it resumed operations of its board and tissue plants to manufacture packaging materials for medicines, sanitisers and napkins. “The aforesaid division has started tissue and board production from the plants located at Century Pulp and Paper, Lalkua, Nainital (Uttarakhand) and three culting centres are already in operation. Paper production Is likely to start after the lockdown,” the company informed the exchanges post receiving approvals from district authorities.

Century Textiles was already running its pulp and paper mill operations at the plants in a limited manner to cater to the requirements of essential services industry. It had also started operations at its cutting centres to cater to the packaging requirements of the pharma companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to over 1.3 lakh deaths globally. Over 400 people have succumbed to the virus as of Friday. Countries have taken drastic measures to limit the spread of the highly contagious novel Coronavirus, leading to slowdown in economic activity. The central bank expects the global economy to enter recession in 2020.