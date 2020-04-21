COVID-19 lockdown: Airtel to pay April salaries of nearly 25,000 staff employed by distributors, retail franchisees

The company, however, did not disclose the amount which will be utilised for the payments.

Bharti Airtel has decided to pay the basic income for April of nearly 25,000 employees of its distribution partners and franchisees.

Most of the Airtel retail stores have been closed because of the countrywide lockdown since March 25. The company said it is providing this one-time support to its partners to tide over this tough time. “This is an endeavour to ensure your Airtel Friends get their basic income. You are therefore requested to pass the basic monthly pay to all your staff for the month of April,” Airtel Delhi CEO said in a letter to distribution partners.

Sources said all the circle CEOs have written similar letters to distributors of their states.

Airtel said it is sensitive towards the fact that this sudden lockdown has reduced the operations and returns of its distributors. “This is done with an endeavour to ensure that your FSEs (field service executives) and other frontline colleagues get their basic income,” the company said.

At a time when the disruptions owing to the pandemic have sharply impacted business in several categories, the company has also recently covered the employees of its distributors under the COVID-19 medical insurance programme. “In a way we are fortunate that we are associated with an industry that helps keep the ‘lights on’ at both national and social level,” Airtel said.

Airtel and other telecom operators have also provided Rs 600 crore worth of benefits to prepaid customers in terms of validity extension and additional talktime to remain connected in times of the lockdown.