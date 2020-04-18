COVID-19 lockdown: After contactless delivery, Zomato brings contactless dining; here’s what it means

Zomato said that its team will partner with restaurants for such facilities once the lockdown is over.

COVID-19 lockdown: Coronavirus pandemic surely has made people more conscious about maintaining social distance.In this regard, delivery platform Zomato has introduced a new idea called “contactless dining.” According to the company, this idea will minimize the customer contact with restaurants even when they are out for dining. The company said that it is the current situation demands from everyone to make safety and hygiene standards the top priority. It added that all the restaurants have to consider rethinking their operations that will suit these post-Coronavirus sensibilities of every customer. It is crucial to regain the customer confidence and will help the restaurant industry to recover. Zomato has initially introduced contactless delivery option.

The company highlighted that the Contactless Dining will help in reducing customer contact with anything in the restaurant that someone else might have touched. The concept has three main components that are contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment. With a contact less menu, a person can scan the QR code on the table and will have access to the menu for dishes. The contactless ordering will allow the customer to place the order at the restaurant without waiting for a staff member to approach your table. Lastly, payments will also be contactless. Bill can be paid via app before leaving the restaurant.

The new strategy will help eliminate the need for menu cards as well as bill books which are the two articles often touched by customers and may become a source of concern, the company said in a statement. It added that Contactless Dining will ensure that those who are the restaurants do not have to wait for someone to come take their order or bring bills. This makes the process seamless and convenient for users, Zomato said.

Zomato said that their teams will partner with restaurants for such facilities once the lockdown is over. It will also be educating restaurants about maintaining hygienic and safety measures as directed by the World Health Organisation.