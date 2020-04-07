Covid-19 Impact: Sidbi unveils relief measures for startups; industry wants more

The Sidbi proposed CSAS can only be availed by startups which have a minimum turnover between Rs 20 crore to Rs 60 crore in FY19 and FY20.

To provide financial assistance in the form of quick working capital to startups in the face of coronavirus pandemic, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has formulated a Covid-19 Startup Assistance Scheme (CSAS), but the private equity and venture capital industry feels that the eligibility criteria drawn up for availing the benefits need to be tweaked.

For instance, the industry wants the turnover limit to be reduced, Ebitda criteria dropped as also the employee count so as to accommodate as many startups as possible.

The Sidbi proposed CSAS can only be availed by startups which have a minimum turnover between Rs 20 crore to Rs 60 crore in FY19 and FY20. They also need to be Ebitda positive in December 2019 and if not, should be in a position to project positive Ebitda for the quarter ending June 2020.

Among the other listed eligibility criteria are: government defined startups which have received funding through Alternate Investment Fund registered with Sebi or by any VC/PE/angel fund investing in startups in the country. These startups should be with a minimum employee base of 50 employees, which may include the footsoldiers also.

Written off startups by AIFs, startups which are in stress usually other than the present Covid-19, those which do not have strong intellectual property or innovative, and those which have working capital facilities with any band, are not eligible for this scheme.

The Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association ((IVCA) is understood to have written to Sidbi that at times like these, it is important to accommodate as many startups as possible with the relief measures. It has said that estimates from the industry state that at least 25% of India’s startups will shut down due to Covid-19 unless immediate relief measures are instituted.

The IVCA is also understood to have proposed that the minimum employee base be reduced to 10 employees (may also include contractors) while the minimum turnover for FY19 and FY20 be broadbased to include firms with a turnover between Rs 5 crore and Rs 500 crore.

The CSAS has recommended a loan of not more than Rs 2 crore per startup, secured on current assets and GST (goods and services tax) refunds. The tenor of the loan is up to 36 months including a maximum moratorium period of 12 months. The association has suggested the quantum of support be increased to Rs 5 crore or up to the amount of refunds due. Further, extension of the moratorium period up to 18 months will be helpful, it has proposed.

A broader understanding within the industry is that the security criterion under which a loan is granted should include all pending and undisputed income tax and GST refunds, any accounts receivables and other movable property of the start-up.

Another limitation of the scheme is the 12% interest rate on reducing balance on the loan, said industry observers. IVCA has proposed a 6% interest rate as a lower rate would translate into lower cost for startups.

“After consultation with various stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem, we feel this programme of Sidbi will be more effective if the turnover limit is reduced, Ebitda criteria dropped, employee count dropped and gig economy workers considered. In fact, turnover limit and employee count can be entirely dropped as the loan is secured against GST,” Rehan Yar Khan, managing partner at Orion Venture Partners and VC sector council chair at IVCA, told FE.

According to a report by TiE Delhi-NCR and Zinnov released late last year, there are as many as 7,039 start-ups in Delhi-NCR, followed by 5,234 firms in Bengaluru, 3,829 in Mumbai and 1,940 in Hyderabad. These companies were founded between 2009 and 2019.

According to data sourced from Tracxn, Internet firms raised a little over $10 billion in 2019, compared to $8.57 billion in 2018.