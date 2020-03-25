Covid 19 fight: Tamil Nadu to set up Rs 770-crore API Park

The move comes at a time when there are concerns about availability of critical and essential bulk drugs to produce finished formulations of life saving medicines. (Representative image)

Amid the coronovirus outbreak, the Tamil Nadu government has announced setting up of an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Park in the state with an investment of around Rs 770 crore.

The new API Park, which will manufacture bulk drugs to be used for finished dosages, will be set up on around 650 acre in Cheyyar, in Thiruvannamalai district, with basic amenities such as warehouses, research and development, and waste treatment facilities, said chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The move comes at a time when there are concerns about availability of critical and essential bulk drugs to produce finished formulations of life saving medicines. The country is currently dependent on APIs from China for various such medicines, and disruption in availability of APIs was a concern for the industry and the public health experts.

The state has also allocated around Rs 110 crore to set up coronavirus special facilities in various cities and upgraded King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Guindy, to a bio safety level III centre.