Covid-19 expected to mar FY21 for airlines

Passenger traffic for carriers is expected to register de-growth of 20-25% in FY21, CARE Ratings has said.
Even as the macros of the aviation industry are in favour of its growth, it may not fully recover anytime soon from the effects of Covid-19. Post lockdown, airlines will be operating at sub-par capacity. Passenger traffic for carriers is expected to register de-growth of 20-25% in FY21, CARE Ratings has said.
