Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s inks pact with Gilead for remdesivir

By:
Published: June 14, 2020 5:15 AM

It will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing this drug. Dr Reddy’s would need to do the manufacturing scale up and obtain regulatory approval for marketing this drug in the respective countries.

Gilead Sciences has already signed 22 non-exclusive voluntary agreements with six generic pharmaceutical companies in India and Pakistan to manufacture and distribute remdesivir.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with US-based Gilead Sciences to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries, including India.

Gilead Sciences has already signed 22 non-exclusive voluntary agreements with six generic pharmaceutical companies in India and Pakistan to manufacture and distribute remdesivir.

The manufacturers include Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences, Zydus Cadila and Mylan.

Remdesivir, an investigational therapy developed by Gilead, received emergency use authorization by the USFDA to treat hospitalised patients with severe Covid-19 illness.
India currently does not manufacture Remdesivir.

