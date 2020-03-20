Covid-19 crisis: Realtors urge govt to put off principal repayments for projects by 3 months

Credai said that in the immediate term there is a weak consumer demand triggered by fear and confusion, but strong fundamentals in bigger cities will ensure that homebuyers will be back. (Representative image)

Real estate industry body Credai on Thursday requested the government that principal repayments for projects falling due over the next three months be put off and recovered in installments as beleaguered sector witnesses weak consumer demand triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Real estate sector contributes to 10% of the national GDP and is the second largest employer in the country. Hence, it is of utmost urgency that interest rate on all real estate project loans is re-fixed at the repo rate on which banks borrow from RBI,” Credai said.

Principal repayments for real estate projects falling due over the next three months be put off and recovered in installments over the ensuing 12 months.

On behalf of developers, Credai assured the government that the relief will be passed on in its entirety to the customers.

On the possible impact on the sector on account of the viral outbreak, Credai said that in the immediate term there is a weak consumer demand triggered by fear and confusion, but strong fundamentals in bigger cities will ensure that homebuyers will be back.

“In the short term, a slower global production cycle due to supply chain issues may lead to delayed deliveries of critical components, especially those imported from China, South-East Asia and Europe. This may lead to short term price hikes for Indian substitutes (structural steel, electronic sub-components in assemblies like elevators, video door phones, etc.),” Credai said.

On the long term impact, the association said, “Real estate may not have significant long term impact as confusion and fear is likely to reduce by June 2020. In case of a highly unlikely event of a global outbreak, the economic impact of other industries will affect real estate due to layoffs and closures. However, most experts feel that the situation is likely to improve”.

The industry association also suggested that around Rs 1 lakh crore, which is lying in building and other construction workers (BOCW) cess fund collected from developers, should be utilised for providing loss of wages and healthcare benefits to construction workers.

“Declaring Covid-19 as force majeure under Section 6 of RERA provides that registration granted to promoters may be extended. Therefore, project completion time and exemption from penal charges should be extended by a year,” the body suggested.

In view of there being no cash inflow for real estate, special mention assets classification adopted by RBI for delayed payments should be kept in abeyance or amended so that delays in repayments are not to be reported for the first 90 days, Credai said.

“Malls, multiplexes, spas, gyms, clubs, IT Parks, etc. are unable to meet their lease rent obligations and many of them are shutting, leading to the lay-off of their workers. To prevent these businesses from down under, benefits under their insurance cover may be allowed for treating Covid-19 as force majeure,” it added.