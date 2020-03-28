Covid-19: Cognizant offers 25% extra pay for two-thirds of its India workforce

Cognizant will review the approach on a monthly basis.

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, US-based IT sevices major Cognizant on Friday announced an additional payment of 25% of the April base pay for employees up to associate level in India and the Philippines. This applies to more than two-third of the India workforce. Cognizant will review the approach on a monthly basis.

Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant, in a note sent to the employees informed that, “in recognition of the extraordinary continuity-of-service efforts of our associates in India and the Philippines, and as a tangible sign of our gratitude for their perseverance, we will provide those at the associate level and below with an additional payment of 25% of their base pay for the month of April. This will be processed with your April paycheck, and we will be reviewing this approach monthly.” The move is expected to benefit over 1,30,000 employees in India, a country where the company has a workforce of 2 lakh.

Cognizant has enabled work from home (WFH) for the majority of its offshore teams to maintain continuity of service for its clients without compromising on employees’ well being. Adequate measures have been taken to safeguard company data and protect access to their systems.

The WFH measures include provisioning new laptops, encrypting desktops and moving them to associate homes, enabling the use of BYOD (bring your own device), providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards — all with appropriate client permissions and security protocols.

“We all recognise that Covid-19 is one of the biggest shocks to the world in decades. Cognizant, like all global companies, is experiencing the effects of this public health emergency on both the demand and fulfillment sides of our business, from London to Mumbai to Manilla and New York. We are all dealing with a crisis that brings new challenges every day. Even with all of the preparation and foresight of our crisis management and business continuity teams around the globe, it’s hard to imagine that we — or anyone — could have developed a playbook to anticipate the full impact of Covid-19,” he said.

While the pandemic will likely dampen industry demand, the company understands the requirement for fulfillment remains critical. “So we quickly sought to enable work from home to ensure employee health and safety, and to maintain continuity of service for our clients, while absolutely safeguarding their data and protecting access to their systems. Our crisis management and business continuity teams have been working around the clock to make this possible. As a result, in the past few weeks we have enabled the majority of our offshore delivery teams to work from home by provisioning new laptops and encrypting desktops and moving them to your homes, as well as by enabling the use of BYOD, providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards — all with the appropriate client permissions and security protocols. While working from home may amount to a significant shift in behaviour for many of you, please continue to keep up the essential work you do for our clients,” he said.

The company had 2,03,700 employees in India as of December 2019 and two-thirds of them (over 1,30,000 employees) are expected to benefit from the latest move.

The company said it is formalising corporate social responsibility commitments to continue to support programs that can help society navigate this difficult period.