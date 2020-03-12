COVID-19 causes rapid cancellation of events in Mumbai, Delhi

Organisers of Ultra Music Festival to be held in Hyderabad and New Delhi on March 7 and 8 have decided to delay the event.

Multiple events across Mumbai and New Delhi have been called off or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to data sourced from business event platform 10Times, the Fashion Design Council of India’s (FDCI’s) India Fashion Week, slated to be held in New Delhi from March 11 to 15, has been postponed till further notice. E-commerce major Amazon cancelled its AWS summit in Mumbai scheduled for April 8 and 9.

India Fintech Festival (IFF 2020), supposed to be held in Mumbai, has been postponed. The event was initially scheduled to be held on March 4 and 5. The organisers have not announced a fresh date yet. Last week, Smartphone maker Xiaomi said it would not hold any on-ground event throughout March. The firm called off the launch of Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro slated for March 12. The company will live-stream the event on social media.

IIFA 2020 that was scheduled to be held in Indore at the end of the month has also been postponed till further notice. Organisers of Ultra Music Festival to be held in Hyderabad and New Delhi on March 7 and 8 have decided to delay the event.

The hotels and restaurant industry, the airlines sector and local service providers will be hit due to event cancellations. The events segment employs more than 26 million people, said Atul Todi, co-founder at 10Times.

The virus that originated in China claimed over 4,000 lives globally, infecting over a lakh patients. India has reported over 50 confirmed cases.