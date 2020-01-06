Court extends judicial custody of former Fortis promoter Malvinder, ex-CMD of Religare Godhwani

ED special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana sought further custody, saying the probe was still on.

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani for two weeks in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav sent both the accused to further custody till January 20. The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their earlier judicial custody.

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from Tihar jail, where they had been lodged due to a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, advocate A R Aditya said.

They were sent to judicial custody on November 23.

Singh and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency added.