Country’s wireless subscriber base sees marginal rise in January to 1,156 million

During January, a total of 5.33 million new requests were received for mobile number portability. (Image: PTI)

The wireless subscriber base in the country increased marginally to 1,156 million in January 2020 on the back of additions by Reliance Jio, BSNL and Bharti Airtel, while Vodafone Idea continued its losing spree. The wireless base stood at 1,151 million at the end of December 2019.

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio added 6.55 million net users to increase its overall base to 376.57 million at the end of January. Jio was followed by state-run BSNL, which added 1.22 million subscribers, with its base increasing to 119.24 million, while Airtel added 854,262 new customers to take its base to 328.15 million.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea lost 3.62 million subscribers and its base has declined to 328.98 million at the end of January. In fact, Airtel is marginally lower than Vodafone Idea in terms of subscribers with a market share of 28.38%, while that of Vodafone Idea is 28.45%. Jio is the market leader with 32.56% share.

In terms of wireless broadband subscribers, Jio is on top with 376.57 million users, followed by Airtel with 142.34 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea with 117.93 users. BSNL had 16.67 million wireless broadband subscribers at the end of January.