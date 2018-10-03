Country’s tallest hybrid concrete tubular Wind Turbine Generator commissioned by Suzlon

The HCT tower is a perfect fit in the new competitive bidding regime, where large scale utility projects of 200-500 MW are being commissioned in the industry, it said. (Representational image: Reuters)

Renewable energy major Suzlon Wednesday said it has commissioned the first prototype of what it claimed was the country’s tallest hybrid concrete tubular Wind Turbine Generator. The 140 metre tall tower in Tiruneveli district is a combination of concrete base and foundation, supporting a tubular steel tower and avoids exponential increase in weight and costs of steel tubular towers, a company statement said.

The HCT tower is a perfect fit in the new competitive bidding regime, where large scale utility projects of 200-500 MW are being commissioned in the industry, it said. The S120 rotor incorporates fourth generation rotor aerodynamics and enhanced pitch control systems to reduce overall loads, the release said.

“The Indian wind energy market is evolving due to the transition to competitive bidding and it has become crucial for us to offer technologically advanced products that are best suited for sites in India”, Suzlon Group CEO J P Chalasani said.

“We continue to invest in Research and Development with an aim to develop innovative products that reduce the cost of energy”, he said. Suzlon has made over 11.9 GW of the group’s installation of windpower in the country, the statement added.