Country of origin, quality or price? This is what drives urban Indians’ purchases

Only one in every three urban shoppers considers the ‘Country of Origin’ of a product important when buying things online.

While the government’s latest call for Make in India and rising anti-China sentiments have pushed e-commerce companies to add ‘Country of Origin’ tags to items sold online, the shopping patterns of urban Indians are actually driven by other factors. Only one in every three urban shoppers considers the ‘Country of Origin’ of a product important when buying things online. “The Quality of the product (77%), its price (53%) and the brand name or the parent brand (34%) are all notably more important when deciding what to buy,” according to a latest survey by British market researcher YouGov. However, it does not mean that Indian origin products do not have a positive influence on people’s purchase intent.

Shoppers trust these countries the most

While making purchase decisions, urban Indians trust their own country the most with 88% respondents in YouGov survey stating they were most likely to say products of Indian origin had the greatest influence on their purchase intention. “Apart from homemade goods, products made in America (71%), Japan (64%) and Germany (55%) have also had an impact on their purchase intent, suggesting products from certain countries can aid brands to some extent,” the survey report said. However, some countries also have a negative influence on shopping decision making with products of Bangladeshi origin being most unlikely to sway consumers to press the buy button. Among other nation which score lowly on consumer trust — Hong Kong (66%), Taiwan (65%), Sweden (64%) and China (58%). All of these nations are likely to reduce or have no impact on purchase intent.

Except for buying alcohol, the ‘Country of Origin’ is checked for almost all of the leading categories sold worldwide. Shoppers check the ‘Country of Origin’ tag the most in the case of smartphones and gadgets category, followed by consumer electronics, food and beverages and automobiles. Meanwhile, while China was the leading country in smartphone sales in India, the anti-China sentiment has led to consumers dropping the purchase decisions for mobiles from Dragon country. The negative sentiment is likely to affect the future choices as well.