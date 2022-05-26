Country Delight raises $108 million led by Temasek, Venturi Partners



Food essentials brand Country Delight on Wednesday announced it has raised $108 million in its Series D round, led by Venturi Partners and Temasek. The latest round also saw SWC Global and Trifecta Capital participating along with existing investors such as IIFL Asset Management, Elevation Capital, Orios Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India. This transaction takes its total funding to $147 million.



The company’s business model ensures fresh farm-to-home deliveries within 24-36 hours from sourcing, facilitated by a fully integrated just-in-time supply chain model. “Country Delight is on a mission to disrupt decades’ old Indian food essentials space. We have taken a tech-driven and consumer-centric approach by delivering natural, fresh and minimally processed food essentials, sourced directly from farmers and delivered to the doorstep of consumers,” founders Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal said.



“India has about 20 million affluent households across top 50 cities that could benefit from Country Delight’s range of products. It is solving a very real problem at scale,” Rishika Chandan, executive MD, Venturi Partners, said.