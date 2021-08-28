Cotton ginners hope to reap profits as prices ruling high

Cotton ginners across the country are hopeful of a better season in 2021-22 after a couple of lacklustre years. Maharashtra has around 700 ginning units, of which at least 550 units are currently active. Ahead of the cotton harvest season starting mid-September, raw cotton (kapas) prices are currently ruling high at over Rs 7,000 per quintal. Also, cottonseed prices are hovering around Rs 4,500- 5,000 per quintal.

The Centre has fixed an MSP for medium staple cotton at Rs 5,716 per quintal for the 2021-22 season, higher than the previous year’s Rs 5,515. For the long-staple cotton, the MSP for 2021-22 has been fixed at Rs 6,025 per quintal, against Rs 5,825 in the previous year.