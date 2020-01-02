Costlier ice cream soon! Amul, Mother Dairy, Vadilal to increase prices by as much as 15%

The skimmed milk powder became costlier by Rs 100 per kg in September 2019 from Rs 230 to Rs 330 per kg. (Representative Image)

Days after major dairy players hiked milk prices, ice creams are also set to get costlier in the range of 8-15%. Amul, Mother Dairy and Vadilal ice creams will increase prices of ice creams soon owing to a hike in Skimmed Milk Powder prices (SMP), CNBC TV-18 reported. The skimmed milk powder became costlier by Rs 100 per kg in September 2019 from Rs 230 to Rs 330 per kg. While Vadilal has said that the hike in SMP will reflect on its ice cream rates, Amul said that it will increase prices by 8-9% owing to inflation. On the other hand, Mother Dairy said that it has partially passed on the price hike of 3-5% due to increase in input costs, the news channel reported.

The skimmed milk prices recently increased but it was due any day. Last year, some people sold Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) for Rs 150 per kg while the actual cost was Rs 250-260 per kg. This desperate stock clearing took place and people sold skimmed milk powder at loss because the stock was in plenty, RS Sodhi, managing director, Amul, told Financial Express Online recently. He added that the government must either think of the farmer or the consumer’s welfare and ensure that dairy farming remains profitable for the farmers.

In fact, milk prices also increased twice in the last year after a dry spell of three years. However, the rates have only gone up by Rs 4 per litre in the last three years which is below both inflation and retail level, RS Sodhi recently said. He added that if the farmers do not get a good price for their produce, they will exit the dairy farming, making India dependent on imports. This will create a monopoly of foreign players, the same as what happened in the edible oil industry, he said.