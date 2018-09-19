Cosmos Bank hackers were involved in City Union Bank heist: Police

The fraud at Pune-based Cosmos Cooperative Bank took place between August 11 and 13 through withdrawals using cloned Cosmos Bank cards from ATMs in India and overseas.

After arresting seven persons in connection with the Rs 94-crore Cosmos Bank online heist last month, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Pune police said some of those arrested in the fraud were also involved in the cyberattack on City Union Bank (CUB) in February this year.

Jyotipriya Singh, DCP of Cyber Cell and Economic Offences Wing of Pune police, told media that some of those arrested in Pune have confessed to their involvement in the City Union Bank online heist.

The fraud at Pune-based Cosmos Cooperative Bank took place between August 11 and 13 through withdrawals using cloned Cosmos Bank cards from ATMs in India and overseas. The fraud at the City Union Bank could be around Rs 33 crore and further investigations were on, Singh added.

Cyber criminals had in February 2018 hacked into the Kumbakonak-headquartered CUB via SWIFT System and transferred around Rs 14 crore outside the country. There were withdrawals of Rs 33 crore from ATMs.

According to V Ramesh, CFO of City Union Bank, three fraudulent remittances were made by gaining access into CUB’s system to the tune of Rs 14 crore. Of this around Rs 2 crore was recovered. The second transaction of Rs 3 crore was an withdrawal in China, while the third remittance of Rs 6 crore to a bank in Turkey was blocked and legal process was on to recover the money.