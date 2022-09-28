Corteva Agriscience to introduce seed coating technology to fight pests in paddy crops

US-based seed and crop protection major Corteva Agriscience will be soon introducing its seed coating technology for paddy crops to fight pests such as leaf folder and yellow stem borer, which drastically reduces yield across key rice growing regions.

According to a company official, seeds of conventional and hybrid varieties are treated with Corteva’s molecule, which provides inbuilt protection from various pests and diseases to the paddy crop. The coating on the seed through seed-applied technology prevents pest attacks because of inbuilt immunisation against the pest and diseases.

“The field trials in Telangana of the technology have shown significant reduction in pesticides and fungicides application by the farmers during the vegetative stage of the paddy crop,” said Prasant Patra, regional commercialisation & business lead of Corteva Agriscience.

Patra said that besides the reduction in spray, the farmers get higher yields in the range of 5% to 6% in the paddy crops. The company has filed an application with the Central Insecticides Board (CIB), for registration of the technology.

The company has introduced the technology in Thailand and will be soon rolling it out in Indonesia in the next couple of months. After registration of technology with the CIB, the cost of molecule solution for the seed coating will be decided.

“We will conduct a demonstration of such technology with farmers so that cost of cultivation goes down while the yield of paddy crops increases,” Rahoul Sawani, president (South Asia) of Corteva agriscience, told the visiting journalist at the company’s research centre located at Toopran Yeldurhty mandal.

The company will be soon introducing seed application technology for growing soyabean and corn in the country.

Paddy crops in the country are impacted by leaf folders and yellow stem pests which reduces yield while forcing farmers to use more sprays. These pests are reported frequently in the paddy-growing region of eastern states — West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Also read: Oppo A17 launched with MediaTek Helio P35, 5,000 mAh battery: Specs, prices other details

However, there are several reports of such pests in paddy crops of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and northern states.

Corteva provides crop protection solutions – herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and seed treatment focussing on rice, cotton, soya bean, fruits and vegetables in the country. Globally, the company has seed-applied technology applications for soyabean, corn and paddy crops.

The rice production in the country was estimated at a record 130 million tonne (MT) in the 20221-22 crop year (July-June) and because of deficient monsoon rains especially in eastern regions, rice production in the current years could decline by around 6 MT as per preliminary estimates.