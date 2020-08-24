Corp balance sheet: Q1 numbers below even modest expectations; focus on cost cut

By: |
Published: August 24, 2020 12:24 AM

Nearly 500 companies in the sample posted net losses while 393 reported losses at operating level reflecting the stress in the economy.

India Inc has disappointed the Street in Q1FY21 despite tempered expectations. Managements remain cautious attributing the rebound in business in June to pent-up demand and continue to focus on trimming costs.

Related News

Nearly 500 companies in the sample posted net losses while 393 reported losses at operating level reflecting the stress in the economy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Corp balance sheet Q1 numbers below even modest expectations focus on cost cut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Upgrade, don’t replace your old computer: Troubleshooting tips to enhance workstation’s performance
2After micro loans, housing finance to be next key focus for Bandhan Bank: MD Chandra Shekhar Ghosh
3Coronavirus-hit aviation industry requires USD 5 bn capital infusion to stay afloat: CAPA