Coronavirus scare: NCLAT adjourns all hearings in March as precautionary steps

Taking precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned all its scheduled hearings in March. However, urgent matters, which require immediate attention could be mentioned before the acting Chairperson Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, a notice by the appellate tribunal said.

Moreover, filing office of the appellate tribunal would accept the petitions till 1:00 PM, it added.

“To avoid the rush in the Tribunal due to the present situation, it is notified that all Company Appeals Competition Appeals, Contempt Petitions and Review Applications, which are likely to be listed between March 17, 2020 to March 31, 2020 will be taken up after April 17, 2020,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, the insolvency related matters, which are dealt in a time bound manner, would be heard by the bench during the period but the Bench would function only till 1PM. “The Insolvency matters fixed between March 17, 2020 to March 31, 2020 may be taken up but the Bench will rise at 01:00 PM on each day during the said period. Filling will be accepted up to 01:00 PM and the office will be closed at 02:00 PM,” the notice said.

The NCLAT constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It is also appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against the orders passed by NCLT under the IBC and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

It is also the Appellate Tribunal to hear and dispose of appeals against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).