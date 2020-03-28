Coronavirus relief measures: Sidbi launches financial assistance programme for MSEs

The loans are collateral-free and may be sanctioned within 48 hours of applying and submission of documents.

Small Industries Development Board of India (Sidbi) on Friday announced the launch of its financial assistance programme for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) that provide products and services to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the scheme, titled Sidbi Assistance to Facilitate Emergency response against coronavirus (SAFE) scheme, MSEs engaged in manufacturing of hand sanitisers, masks, gloves, headgear, bodysuits, shoe covers, ventilators, goggles, testing labs etc. can avail loans up to Rs 50 lakh at a fixed interest rate of 5% for a maximum loan repayment tenure of five years. The loans are collateral-free and may be sanctioned within 48 hours of applying and submission of documents.

The special scheme will help MSEs to acquire equipment, plant and machinery and other assets including raw material required for production or delivery of services. It will also help meet additional emergencies to ramp up supplies of these essential products, Sidbi said.

Mohammad Mustafa, chairman and managing director of Sidbi, said, “Being proactively responsive to the enterprise ecosystem has been our thrust under Sidbi Vision 2.0. In a situation which the country is going through right now, we felt that there is a need to immediately support and encourage those MSEs which are helping the nation fight the menace.”