Coronavirus prevention: Zomato, Swiggy plan to battle out Covid-19

Both Zomato and Swiggy have asked their delivery partners to self-quarantine or reach out to a doctor immediately.

As the governments’ have taken action to quarantine their people and people as well as putting themselves under self-quarantine, the role of service providers has become more evident. Companies offering home delivery options of goods such as Zomato and Swiggy have pounced on the opportunity provided by with the crisis of coronavirus to fill the gaps in people’s needs and their delivery. But as quarantine requires people to be isolated fully and they need the services at home, what about the service partners at these companies who have not been able to isolate themselves from the world rather they are engaging actively with the rest of the population be it affected or the suspects of the disease. What are these companies up to protect its employees while not affecting its mode of operations?

Zomato has said in its press note that it is conducting training for its delivery partners on the best practices that include personal hygiene, proper method, and frequency of sanitizing themselves. The training also includes making the delivery partners more aware of the approach one should take if they find any symptoms of Covid-19.

On the other hand, Swiggy is continuously training its partners about the best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands as well as identification of the symptoms of Covid-19.

Both Zomato and Swiggy have asked their delivery partners to self-quarantine or reach out to a doctor immediately in case they observe any clinical symptoms of Covid-19 in them. Both the food startup are providing free medical check-up for their delivery partners, in a move that may sound rewarding them for their service in these testing times. The companies are also sending regular updates of advisories released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Zomato has said that it will support its delivery partners financially while Swiggy has provided free medical consultations to its partners in these testing times which have also opened opportunities for these food-based startups.