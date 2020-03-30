Coronavirus outbreak: Patanjali to set up 5 quarantine centres, commits Rs 25 crore towards PM-CARES

The camps would be set up in Haridwar (Uttrakhand), Sadhupul (Himachal Pradesh), Modinagar (UP), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Guwahati (Assam).

Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 25 crore and setting up of five quarantine centres with a total capacity of 1,500 beds across the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The camps would be set up in Haridwar (Uttrakhand), Sadhupul (Himachal Pradesh), Modinagar (UP), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Guwahati (Assam).

Besides, the employees of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Dairy and Ruchi Soya (the company acquired recently) and other group companies would also donate one-day salary in the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund), according to a statement by the company.

“Yogi Ramdev has announced contribution of Rs 25 crore in the Prime Minister’s relief fund,” said the statement. It also said that Rs 1.50 crore from salary of staff of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Dairy and Ruchi Soya will be contributed to the fund. It would also work in research for finding solution to the pandemic, it said.

“Our volunteers and followers would will also render medical and health assistance in fight against COVID-19,” it added. According to the latest updates from the health ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 1,071 and death toll stood at 29. A total of 92 new cases and four deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.