Coronavirus Outbreak: Markets in Delhi to remain shut for 3 days from Saturday: CAIT 

“Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done,” Modi said in a national broadcast. (IE photo)

Markets in Delhi will remain closed for three days beginning Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, traders’ body CAIT said on Friday. However, pharmaceuticals, dairy and general consumables have been exempted from the shutdown for the convenience of citizens for meeting their daily requirements, the traders’ body said.

“The markets in Delhi will remain closed on March 21, 22 and 23. Trade leaders will review the situation on the evening of March 23 and decide actions for the future,” Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should go out of house. “Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done,” Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice “some weeks of yours, some time of yours”, Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. “I request all people in the country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home,” he said.