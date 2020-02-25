Coronavirus outbreak impacts TVS Motor’s production in February

TVS admitted that the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles.

TVS Motor Company on Monday officially admitted that the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles.

China is a key part of the global automobile supply chain. While TVS Motor’s direct dependency on China is limited for components, some Tier-II suppliers have been impacted adversely, which will lead to 10% drop in the planned production in February. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest, the company informed the stock exchanges.

KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said: “At TVS Motor, we have completely transitioned to BS-VI in January 2020. To minimise the impact on production of BS-VI vehicles, we are consistently monitoring developments with those of our suppliers who are sourcing certain components from China.”

“Parallely, we are also exploring suppliers in other regions and are looking to localise within India. As a customer-centric organisation, our endeavour is to ensure that the impact on our customers and operations is minimal,” he added.

Earlier, Fitch Solutions said that it expects vehicle production in India to contract by 8.3% in 2020 as the auto industry faces increasing risk of supply shortage due to China’s coronavirus outbreak, possibly hitting domestic output if the virus spreads in the country. In China, automotive manufacturers have halted production in order to limit the congregation of people and reduce the exposure of its population to possible infection. “We see India adopting similar policies if the virus spreads throughout the country,” it said.

Given that India’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to deal with a large scale epidemic, the rating agency said, “the impact on Indian autos will be much larger because the virus will likely spread much faster in the country when compared to China.” According to Icra, the domestic automotive industry is likely to be affected by the outbreak of coronavirus across China and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia. These countries play a critical role in the automotive supply chain and domestic OEMs source critical components and sub-components, including fuel injection pumps, EGR modules, electronic components, turbo chargers etc., from these markets, which in turn directly or indirectly depend on China.

Shamsher Dewan, vice-president (corporate sector ratings), Icra, said: “Since China accounts for 27% of India’s auto component imports, valued at $4.8 billion, India’s automotive supply chain could get disrupted if the manufacturing activities in China continue to remain impacted owing to coronavirus outbreak.” “The impact is estimated to be higher for high value-add and customised components, while commoditised products could shift to alternative suppliers. But high investments and gestation period involved in developing tooling remains the key prohibitive factor for an immediate shift to new suppliers,” he added.

The disruption in supply of certain critical components sourced from China will have differential impact. OEMs sourcing components like electronic components, EGR modules, fuel injection pumps, turbo charger, meter sets, LEDs, magnets, airbag components, steering system components and electric vehicle components will be affected most – in particular the impact will be more profound on commercial vehicles (CV), passenger vehicles (PV) and the two-wheeler (2W) segments.

While tractor segment, which has high localisation levels, with limited dependence on imports will have much lesser impact. Typically, companies maintain a comfortable 4-6 weeks of inventory, given the stock-up done prior to the Chinese New Year. However, if the situation in China were to persist for another couple of weeks, potential supply disruptions will become a reality. “Moreover, given that OEMs are currently in the period of transitioning to BS-VI production, disruption in supply of critical components required for the same has the potential to impact smooth transition to new emission norms,” Dewan said.