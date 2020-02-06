Coronavirus outbreak: Deadly virus looms large at Auto Expo 2020

China-based manufacturers, including MG Motor, Great Wall Motor and FAW group, which had booked around 20% of the total space of around 40,000 square metres, were mostly represented by their Indian counterparts despite the presence of the global management from the headquarters.
As several Chinese auto manufacturers participated at the ongoing auto expo, thousands of people were seen with their faces covered in masks, to prevent themselves from being infected with deadly Coronavirus that originated from China a fortnight ago and has affected over 21,000 people, so far. Hand sanitizers and masks were in high demand, made available by organisers and manufacturers while hushed gossips among small groups of Indians were doing the rounds on how to avoid any contact with the Chinese officials. Executives of Indian, Japanese and Korean companies were on the constant roll advising people not to shake hands with the Chinese, let alone talking to them without masks.
Around 50 Chinese nationals from a dozen Chinese auto manufacturers were estimated to be part of the biennial motor show event, where manufacturers showcase their upcoming vehicles, new technologies and concept models. Although, the society of Indian automobile manufacturer (SIAM) – the organiser of the event – had assured that none of the Chinese manufacturers’ stall will be manned by anyone who has recently come from China, many were sceptical on seeing some of them. A day earlier, SIAM said all the Chinese companies have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees. Officials of the organisers, which also included ACMA and CII, said the Chinese officials present at the expo had arrived before the outbreak of the virus, of which three positive cases were found in India in the past two weeks.
China-based manufacturers, including MG Motor, Great Wall Motor and FAW group, which had booked around 20% of the total space of around 40,000 square metres, were mostly represented by their Indian counterparts despite the presence of the global management from the headquarters.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.