Coronavirus outbreak: CPSE staff contribute Rs 250 crore to PM Cares Fund

After the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) contributed Rs 2,540 crore or 71% of their annual CSR corpus to PM CARES FUND, their employees have donated Rs 250 crore to the Fund, complementing the Centre’s efforts to contain Covid-19 spread in the country. The CPSEs have also pledged material and manpower support to the government in terms of the medical facilities available with them, a senior government official said.

Various CPSEs such as NHPC, Coal India, SAIL, NTPC and ONGC have 201 medical facilities including 11,400 hospital beds spread across 24 states from major cities to the remotest corners of the country. Apart from this, various CPSEs have also taken welfare measures such as distribution of food packets to the poor and the stranded, safety and sanitisation kits to health workers, doctors and nurses. These entities have also undertaken sanitisation of townships and localities, and sensitisation of masses towards containment of Covid-19, the official added.

The CPSEs are also ensuring that people are not inconvenienced in their homes for the lack of essential commodities. Power sector CPSEs such as NTPC, PGCIL, POSOCO, THDC and others are ensuring uninterrupted power supply to homes, industries, hospitals, and medical facilities.

Oil and gas CPSEs such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL are ensuring continuous supply of LPG and fuel. Telecom CPSEs such as BSNL, MTNL and BBNL ensured uninterrupted connectivity and internet services across the country.

Air India and Alliance Air along with Pawan Hans have been undertaking transport of medical cargo and essential supplies across India.