Coronavirus lockdown: Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits, vegetables in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has doubled its supply of fruits and vegetables in the Delhi-NCR at over 300 tonnes per day to meet rise in demand amid the nationwide lockdown even as it faces some logistics challenges, a senior company official said on Friday.

“Before the lockdown, we used to supply 160-180 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day in the Delhi-NCR through our Safal retail stores. Now, we are supplying more than 300 tonnes every day,” said Pradipta Sahoo, business head of Safal.

On Friday, Mother Dairy supplied 320 tonnes, he said adding that the company could increase the capacity up to 400 tonnes per day.

He pointed that there are logistics challenges like shortage of labourers and transportation issues but the company is managing.

“We are sourcing fruits and vegatables from Delhi and neighbouring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand,” Sahoo said.

Mother Dairy is procuring onion from Maharashtra and potatoes from Agra in UP.

In fruits, Sahoo said the company is facing difficulties in supply of pineapple from Kerala, sweet lime from Andhra Pradesh and fresh coconut from Kerala.

Mother Dairy has enough stock of apples which it has stored in cold chain facility.

The company has more than 300 Safal stores across the NCR.

Sahoo said the company is enforcing safe distancing at its stores to check spread of coronavirus. It is also taking other precautionary measures in the entire supply chain.

Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier with sale of more than 30 lakh litres per day in the NCR.