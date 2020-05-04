  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus lockdown: Food services industry players distributed 50 lakh meals in April, says NRAI

By:
Published: May 4, 2020 3:31:30 PM

Under the initiative #FeedTheNeedy, the members of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) leveraged their food production capabilities to feed the underprivileged.

Coronavirus lockdown, Food services industry players, NRAI, #FeedTheNeedy, ,latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe member restaurants have also served meals to the people from medical fraternity and other vital service providers like police and municipal authorities.(Representational image: IE)

Apex food services industry body NRAI on Monday said its members have distributed over 50 lakh meals to the needy in April during the lockdown. Under the initiative #FeedTheNeedy, the members of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) leveraged their food production capabilities to feed the underprivileged.

“As a responsible industry body comprising players in the food service industry, we could not have turned a blind eye to the hunger plight of the underprivileged and therefore decided to pool together our infrastructure and resources to feed the needy during the lockdown,” NRAI PresidentAnurag Katriar said in a statement.

The enthusiasm of member restaurants and generosity of the donors to this cause made the journey to 50 lakh easy, he added. “…we received tremendous and wholehearted support from various States, several departments and multiple authorities that helped us execute this idea without much hassles,” Katriar said.

The member restaurants have also served meals to the people from medical fraternity and other vital service providers like police and municipal authorities who are risking their lives every day in line of duty during this pandemic, he added.

