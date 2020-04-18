Coronavirus lockdown: BSNL extends prepaid connection validity till May 5

The facility is currently available in North and West zones and will be available from April 22, 2020, in south and east zones. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Pre-paid customers of BSNL, who could not recharge their accounts during the lockdown, will continue to get incoming calls till May 5, the company said on Saturday.

“In view of hardships faced by the subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period and are having almost zero balance, BSNL as a humane gesture, is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to May 5, 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls,” the state-run telecom firm said in a statement.

BSNL has also launched recharge helpline on a toll-free number for subscribers to get their recharge done.

The facility is currently available in North and West zones and will be available from April 22, 2020, in south and east zones.

“BSNL firmly stands beside its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to ‘Go Digital’ for recharging their accounts,” BSNL CMD PK Purwar said Shri. P. K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL said.