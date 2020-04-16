Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon seeks clarification on govt guidelines

According to the guidelines, e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate.

Amazon India has sought clarification from the government of the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

A day after India extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3 and indicated that sectors crucial to reviving the economy would be allowed to resume operations in areas (except those designated as hotspots) from April 20 albeit with strict safety measures in place, MHA notified detailed guidelines on the subject.

According to the guidelines, e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate. The vehicles used by them will also be allowed to ply with necessary permissions starting April 20.

However, the industry is not clear whether the delivery of non-essential items will also be allowed, in the absence of clear instructions on this in the guidelines. So far into the lockdown that started on March 25, e-commerce companies had only been delivering essential items.

“The resumption of economic activities from April 20 is a welcome step that would nonetheless depend on unhindered availability of labour that is critical to deliver essential products to people across the country and ensure they can stay home safely,” Amazon said in a statement.

E-commerce companies struggled to deliver essentials to consumers after the lockdown was enforced as local authorities on the ground failed to fully comprehend the guidelines issued by Centre that exempted online firms delivering essential goods from its purview. There were several instances of delivery personnel being reportedly roughed up by the police. Movement of migrant labours to their native villages and lack of transport further hindered seamless operations.

Most companies are still not functioning at full capacity and the availability of slots for delivery continues to remain patchy.

“In line with the guidelines announced by the Government of India and also in collaboration with all state governments & local authorities, we will continue to serve consumers to promote social distancing through our sanitised supply chain, contact-less deliveries and safe last mile delivery process,” Flipkart said in a statement.