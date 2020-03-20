Coronavirus-infected employee recovered fully, discharged from hospital: Paytm

“Coronavirus affected employee from Paytm Gurgaon office has been discharged from hospital today evening and is on his way back home. He is completely fit and has had his last two results as negative.

A Paytm employee, who was among the first 30 coronavirus cases in India, has recovered and was discharged from hospital after his last two results came negative, the digital payment company said on Friday.

“Coronavirus affected employee from Paytm Gurgaon office has been discharged from hospital today evening and is on his way back home. He is completely fit and has had his last two results as negative. He has been prescribed self isolation for next 14 days and is required to stay at home,” Paytm said in a tweet.

The Paytm employee, who tested positive on March 5, had come in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon. “His relative (who was diagnosed contaminated through him within a week) as well has recovered and been discharged today and recommended self isolation for 14 days,” Paytm said. Paytm has allowed all employees to work from home till March 31.